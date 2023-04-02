Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €4.93 ($5.30). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €4.87 ($5.24), with a volume of 4,800 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

See Also

