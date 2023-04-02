Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €4.93 ($5.30). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €4.87 ($5.24), with a volume of 4,800 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.
