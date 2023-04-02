Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.94

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.94 and traded as high as C$7.48. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$7.26, with a volume of 68,207 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$71,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

