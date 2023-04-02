Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.27.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.0 %

WM stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.98. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

