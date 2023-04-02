Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.19

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.19 ($28.16) and traded as high as €29.75 ($31.99). Accor shares last traded at €29.75 ($31.99), with a volume of 806,949 shares.

Accor Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.20.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

