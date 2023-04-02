Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.73

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.73 and traded as high as C$15.99. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$15.77, with a volume of 2,728 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$267.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

