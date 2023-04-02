Kering (EPA:KER) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $524.89

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €524.89 ($564.40) and traded as high as €599.20 ($644.30). Kering shares last traded at €594.60 ($639.35), with a volume of 206,449 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €655.00 ($704.30) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €770.00 ($827.96) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Kering Price Performance

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

