Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $3.43. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 82,240 shares changing hands.

PFMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 300,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $798,484.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,763,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,930,354.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,173 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,580,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,774,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

