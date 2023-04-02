Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.54

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.54 and traded as high as $27.78. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 327,031 shares traded.

Liberty Tax Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $441.78 million, a P/E ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.