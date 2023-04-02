Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,348.57

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,348.57 ($28.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,810 ($34.53). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,774 ($34.08), with a volume of 217,680 shares changing hands.

GRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.57) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.25) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,691.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,351.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,412.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,130.43%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

