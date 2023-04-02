L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $354.94

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €354.94 ($381.66) and traded as high as €406.65 ($437.26). L’Oréal shares last traded at €405.55 ($436.08), with a volume of 301,773 shares changing hands.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €382.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €354.95.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

