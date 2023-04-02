Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,003.56

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,003.56 ($12.33) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($13.76). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,105 ($13.58), with a volume of 275,585 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.13) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.52) to GBX 1,300 ($15.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,240 ($15.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,290 ($15.85).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,453.95, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,394.74%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

