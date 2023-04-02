Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.34 and traded as high as C$6.44. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 107,903 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

About Doman Building Materials Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

