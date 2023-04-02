Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,908.99

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,908.99 ($60.31) and traded as high as GBX 4,958 ($60.92). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,958 ($60.92), with a volume of 771,040 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.72) to GBX 7,000 ($86.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($86.01) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.58) to GBX 6,000 ($73.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($63.89) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($54.80) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,783.57 ($71.06).

Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,362.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,913.06.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,379.31%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

