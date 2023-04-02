Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,994.56

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,994.56 ($36.79) and traded as high as GBX 3,105 ($38.15). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,090 ($37.97), with a volume of 24,837 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 4,050 ($49.76) to GBX 3,740 ($45.95) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Clarkson Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,996.48. The company has a market cap of £946.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,245.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

Clarkson Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

