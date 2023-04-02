Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.43

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.43 and traded as high as C$58.10. Fortis shares last traded at C$57.45, with a volume of 1,407,487 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

About Fortis

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.