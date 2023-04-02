Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.59 and traded as high as C$3.28. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 3,063,212 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 45,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00. In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$129,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,461,024. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

