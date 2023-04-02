Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.21

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.21 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.68). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.67), with a volume of 404,387 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The stock has a market cap of £365.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,942.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

