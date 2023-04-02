Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.76

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $12.82. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 32,890 shares.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL)
