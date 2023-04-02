Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.76

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $12.82. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 32,890 shares.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

