Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.80

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGXGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.80 and traded as high as C$8.97. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 418,728 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGX shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cineplex Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$559.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.