Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.80

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.80 and traded as high as C$8.97. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 418,728 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGX shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cineplex Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$559.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

