TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as high as C$2.16. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 82,740 shares traded.

TVA Group Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.87.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

