Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.01

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.89. Digimarc shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 67,103 shares changing hands.

Digimarc Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $398.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 420,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 285,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

