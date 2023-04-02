ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.29

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.29 and traded as high as $19.10. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 878,701 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,032,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

