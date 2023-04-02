IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $6.03. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 68,822 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $471.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.