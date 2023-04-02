IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $6.03. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 68,822 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $471.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
