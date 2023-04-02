Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.27. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 100,258 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

