Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.27. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 100,258 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.