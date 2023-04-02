Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Declines By 12.8%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

KWHIY opened at $8.91 on Friday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

