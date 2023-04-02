Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.0 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

LGYRF stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.