Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.0 days.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
LGYRF stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
