Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
