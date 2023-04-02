Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

