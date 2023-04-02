KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KDDI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDDI stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. KDDI has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

