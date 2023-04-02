JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in March

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,364,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 1,565,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,646.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

Shares of JFEEF opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. JFE has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

