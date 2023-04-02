Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jones Soda Price Performance

Shares of JSDA opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.56.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Soda

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.