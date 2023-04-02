Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,793,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 6,430,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 286.6 days.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

