Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

KPDCF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $1.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

