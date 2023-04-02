Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 479.0 days.

Kerry Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAF opened at $98.73 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $114.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

