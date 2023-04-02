Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,600 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 725,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

KMERF opened at $32.34 on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

