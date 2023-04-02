JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,702.0 days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $10.40 on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Featured Stories

