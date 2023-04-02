JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,545,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 9,992,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85,452.0 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

OTCMKTS JPSTF opened at $7.26 on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

