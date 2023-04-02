Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

