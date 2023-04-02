Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.83) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.50.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.