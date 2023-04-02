Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,288,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 10,292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,525.7 days.

Shares of JVTSF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Juventus Football Club has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

