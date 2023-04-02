DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 138,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 72,824 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 74,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $872,000.

Shares of CGGR opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

