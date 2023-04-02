DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $20.28.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

