DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

