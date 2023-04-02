DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $142,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

