DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

