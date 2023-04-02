Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 77,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MFC shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Stories

