DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $340.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.04. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

