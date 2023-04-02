Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.47). 11,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 26,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.45).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.00. The firm has a market cap of £46.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,000.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.32.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

