RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $97.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

