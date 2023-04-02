RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $435.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

