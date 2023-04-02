RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

SDG opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

